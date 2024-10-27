Home
uttar pradesh

Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for its first Diwali; 28 lakh diyas to be lit along Saryu

Special wax lamps will be used to minimise carbon emissions and protect the temple from soot damage, the government said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 15:24 IST

Published 27 October 2024
