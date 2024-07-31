Azam Khan acquitted in forcible eviction case, remains in jail in other cases

Rampur (UP): A Rampur MP-MLA court Wednesday acquitted jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a five-year-old case related to forcible eviction and demolition of houses in the Dungarpur locality here.

The relief was granted in one of nearly half a dozen cases lodged in connection with this incident that occurred in 2016 when the SP was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered against Khan and five other people in 2019 when the BJP was in power.