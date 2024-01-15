Bhagwat says long cherished dream being fulfilled in Ayodhya, calls Babri mosque 'symbol of slavery'

The RSS chief said, "It is a joy to have the temple built. But there is still a lot of work to be done and it has to be kept in mind that the struggle due to which this dream is being fulfilled should continue in the future also so that the destination is achieved."

Emphasizing the need to work more quickly to organise and unite the society, Bhagwat said that when the entire nation stands together, it will be able to remove all the evils of the world and become a 'Vishwa Guru'.