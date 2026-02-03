Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP attacking farmers again, govt must answer: Akhilesh Yadav on US-India trade deal

Yadav claimed that the BJP and its associates were 'agents of foreign interests' even before Independence and continued to be so today.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsfarmersAkhilesh YadavIndia-USSamajwadi PartyTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us