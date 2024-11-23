Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP bypolls: BJP trounces SP, registers win in SP stronghold

BJP and its allies won seven of the nine seats to which elections were held, while wresting two seats from the main opposition party.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 13:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyNDABypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us