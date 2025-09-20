<p>Washington: A deal between Washington and Beijing on the future of TikTok will include Americans holding six of seven seats of a board overseeing the short video app's US operations, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday.</p> .China urges US to ensure fair business environment for TikTok, other Chinese firms.<p>"There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans," Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News.</p>