Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Americans get 6 of 7 board seats for TikTok's US operations: White House

"There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans," Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 16:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesWhite HouseTikTok

Follow us on :

Follow Us