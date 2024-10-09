Brazilian national held for attempting to enter India illegally from Nepal

<p>Maharajganj (UP): A Brazilian national was arrested here for allegedly attempting to enter India without a visa and valid documents, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said that Joaquim dos Santos Neto (37) was apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a routine check-in in Sonouli, the border point with Nepal.</p>.<p>He was found in possession of a Brazilian passport but lacked any documentation for an Indian visa, Singh said.</p>.<p>Sonouli, located along the India-Nepal border, is a well-known transit point between the two countries.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against the accused and the Intelligence Bureau has been notified, Singh added.</p>