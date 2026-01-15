Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BSP to contest all elections alone, including 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Mayawati

Mayawati said the party had decided that it was 'more appropriate' to fight all small and big elections independently and would not enter any kind of alliance with any party.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSP

Follow us on :

Follow Us