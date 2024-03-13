BSP weaves 'Jat-Muslim-Dalit' combination in Western UP to counter BJP, I.N.D.I.A alliance

SP president Akhilesh Yadav was likely to contest from Kannauj and the BSP's Muslim candidate might eat into his party's Muslim vote bank to the benefit of the BJP. Similarly Congress was likely to field BSP sitting MP Danish Ali from Amroha and there too the BSP's Muslim nominee could hit the former's prospects.

While the Muslim BSP nominees could pose serious problems for the SP-Congress alliance, the party's Jat candidates could pose similar problems before the BJP-RLD combine also. A possible dent into the Jat vote bank of the BJP-RLD alliance was certain to make things difficult for the latters' candidates.

BSP feels that the support of the Jats and Muslims along with the assured support of the Dalits could become decisive in the elections on many seats in the western and central region of the state.

BSP's electoral performance has been on the decline since 2007, when it had formed a government in UP on its own winning 206 of the 403 assembly seats and securing 30.43 per cent votes.

In the 2012 assembly poll in UP, the BSP secured 25.19 per cent votes and its tally of seats came down to 80. BSP's vote share declined further to 22.23 per cent and its seats came down to 19 in the 2017 assembly poll. In the assembly poll held in UP last year BSP fared dismally and could win only one seat and its vote share stood at a meagre 12.9 per cent.