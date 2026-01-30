Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Census must carry caste column to ensure justice to all: Akhilesh Yadav

According to a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav made the remarks while speaking to reporters during his visit to Kannauj on Friday.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyCaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us