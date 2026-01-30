<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Friday demanded the census carry a column to detail everyone's caste, including those of the backward, the Dalits, and the tribals.</p>.<p>He said a caste-based census will reveal the population of each caste and ensure they get their due rights and respect.</p>.<p>Yadav, a former UP chief minister, also demanded that the census carry the reasons for those who died during Covid pandemic, alleging that many deaths happened after people took the vaccine.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav made the remarks while speaking to reporters during his visit to Kannauj on Friday.</p>.<p>"If Kannauj develops, the people here will also develop. The more this region develops, the more the people will experience economic and social development and their respect will increase," he said.</p>.<p>Yadav accused the state BJP government of ruining what his party did for Kannauj. He said the BJP stopped several development projects and schemes and began no new projects.</p>.'No dispute': Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek does U-turn on divorcing wife.<p>"The government has ruined the facilities at the Kannauj Medical College. It is not providing a budget. The work on the paramedical college is incomplete," he said.</p>.<p>Replying to a question, Yadav said that the BJP insulted Shankaracharya (Avimukteshwaranand), and had no response to his claims.</p>.<p>"The chief minister calls himself a Yogi, yet he did not allow Shankaracharya ji to take a bath. The BJP is insulting all sections of society. It is indulging in the politics of hate… from the North to the Northeast," Yadav said.</p>.<p>Yadav said the public is suffering from inflation, unemployment, and corruption, and in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, his party's main aim would be to remove the BJP.</p>.<p>The SP president demanded safer air travel and introduction of new aircraft, and proper maintenance of old planes.</p>.<p>Yadav supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for an inquiry into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and four more.</p>.<p>He wondered how the plane crashed if it was in good condition and visibility was clear. "This is a matter for investigation."</p>