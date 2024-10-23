Charges framed against Congress MP Imran Masood over 'boti-boti' remark against PM Modi in 2014

<p>Ten years after his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (the then chief minister of Gujarat) during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls which triggered a massive controversy, charges were framed against Congress MP Imran Masood in a special MP/MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur town.</p><p>According to the government lawyer Gulab Singh charges were framed against Masood, an MP from Saharanpur, in the court of Special judge MP/MLA Court Mohit Sharma on Tuesday.</p><p>Masood, who was a Congress candidate from Saharanpur Lok Seat in the 2014 LS polls, had allegedly made an objectionable remark on Modi. A video of his remarks had gone viral on social media.</p>.'When will action be taken against vandals in Bahraich?' asks Congress MP Imran Masood.<p>In the viral video, Masood was purportedly heard saying that Saharanpur was not Gujarat, where the number of Muslims were only four per cent. </p><p>''Saharanpur is not Gujarat...42 per cent Muslims live here...Modi will be cut to pieces if he comes here,'' Masood had allegedly said while addressing a public meeting in Deoband. Masood had also made objectionable remarks on two BSP legislators.</p><p>A case was registered against Masood on March 27, 2014 at Deoband police station by the then station i-charge Kusumveer Singh. He was charged with violation of the model code of conduct, breach of peace and making casteist remarks. He was also arrested and sent to jail.</p><p>As many as 19 witnesses had their statements recorded in the court in connection with the case.</p><p>Masood had crossed over to the Congress from the BSP in 2023 and was given a ticket from Saharanpur LS seat by the grand old party. He had defeated the BJP nominee Raghav Lakhanpal by over 64 thousand votes. </p>