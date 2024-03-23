Closely contested seats may hit BJP’s ‘Mission 80’ in UP

Lucknow: BJP’s much publicised slogan of ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ (this time 400 plus seats) will be depending mainly on its performance in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Though the saffron party has, as part of its electoral strategy, roped in smaller, caste based outfits — setting its eyes on winning all the seats in the state, the task appears to be extremely difficult one.

A major roadblock in BJP’s way in its attempts to have a clean sweep in UP will not only be the strongholds of its main rival, the Samajwadi Party (SP), in the eastern and central regions of the state but also around a dozen LS seats where the saffron party had barely managed to scrape through by a few thousand votes in the 2019 LS polls.

In the previous LS polls, the BJP, with its alliance partners, Nishad Party and Apna Dal (Anupriya Patel), had won 64 seats. The SP and BSP, which had contested the polls in alliance, had won 15 seats while one seat was won by the Congress.