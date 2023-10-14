CM Yogi Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in UP

Citing the various government schemes which have helped women , Adityanath emphasised that "with will power and backing from the government and administration, women have the potential to achieve remarkable feats."

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh being the most populous state in India, special efforts are needed for the welfare of its vast female population, adding that the rally launch in the fourth phase of Mission Shakti underlines this commitment.

"Our government changed people's perception towards women's capabilities," the chief minister said, adding that from October 15, the Central and state government's women-centric schemes will receive focused promotion across cities, villages, and municipal bodies.