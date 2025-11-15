Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

CPI(M) condemns UP govt's move to withdraw charges against Akhlaq's lynching accused

"A decade after the horrific mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, the Uttar Pradesh government is now reportedly seeking to withdraw charges against all the accused, including the son of BJP leader Sanjay Rana," Baby said.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 11:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsCPI(M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us