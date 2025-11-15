CPI(M) condemns UP govt's move to withdraw charges against Akhlaq's lynching accused
"A decade after the horrific mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, the Uttar Pradesh government is now reportedly seeking to withdraw charges against all the accused, including the son of BJP leader Sanjay Rana," Baby said.
A decade after the horrific mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, the Uttar Pradesh government is now reportedly seeking to withdraw charges against all the accused, including the son of BJP leader Sanjay Rana. Strongly condemn this move, which is… pic.twitter.com/nw5KcHqIjx