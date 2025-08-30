<p>Bahraich (UP): A 14-year-old boy died in a crocodile attack near the Gerua River here, forest officials said on Friday. This was the third such attack on humans in the area in the past two weeks.</p>.<p>According to locals, the incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.</p>.2 women battle crocodiles to save child, husband in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.<p>The boy, Anil, was collecting fodder with his mother near their turmeric field in Amba village when he was attacked.</p>.<p>"A crocodile suddenly emerged from the river, grabbed the boy by his neck and dragged him into the water. Villagers raised an alarm, but it disappeared with him," a local said.</p>.<p>An extensive search operation was mounted with motorboats and divers.</p>.<p>"Despite continuous efforts, we could not locate him till Friday afternoon. Around 3 pm today, his body was spotted floating in the river and was retrieved with the help of divers," Katarniaghat divisional forest officer Suraj told PTI Bhasha.</p>.<p>"We will be able to draw a conclusion only after the post-mortem report," Suraj added.</p>.<p>On August 17, a seven-foot crocodile had attacked a five-year-old boy in Khairighat area.</p>.<p>The child's mother, Maya, managed to rescue him by striking the reptile with an iron rod.</p>.<p>The following day, a 45-year-old man was seriously injured after being bitten by a crocodile while crossing a canal in the Motiapur area.</p>.<p>A forest department source said recent heavy rainfall has led to a rise in water levels in canals and ponds, pushing crocodiles closer to human habitations.</p>.<p>"Rescue teams are actively searching for the crocodiles involved, and people are being advised to stay away from water bodies," the official said.</p>.<p>Bahraich has seen repeated instances of human-wildlife conflict involving wolves, leopards and elephants in recent past. </p>