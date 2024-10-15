Home
Dalit mother, son hacked to death in UP's Balrampur

Ramlal (45) and his mother Lakhraji (75) were killed by some persons in Sonar village with sharp-edged weapons, Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 16:36 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 16:36 IST
