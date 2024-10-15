Dalit mother, son hacked to death in UP's Balrampur

<p>Balrampur (UP): A Dalit mother-son duo were allegedly hacked to death in a village here on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Ramlal (45) and his mother Lakhraji (75) were killed by some persons in Sonar village with sharp-edged weapons, Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar said.</p>.<p>They used to live in a house outside the village, he said.</p>.<p>Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem examination.</p>.<p>Prima facie it appeared to be a case of enmity, the SP said adding that four teams have been made to investigate the case. </p>