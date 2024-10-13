Dancer kept hostage for 3 days, raped by event manager in his home in Agra

<p>Agra: A 26-year-old dancer was allegedly kept hostage for three days and raped by a man in his flat, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Vinay Gupta, an event manager by profession, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, Gupta had contacted the victim, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Ghaziabad, who works as a dancer, for an event in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agra">Agra</a>.</p>.<p>On October 8, Gupta took the complainant to his residence, where his wife served her sedated tea, after which the woman fell unconscious.</p>.<p>"When she woke up she found herself tied in a room," the woman told the police.</p>.Thane court acquits man accused of raping 17-yr-old girl; says relation appears consensual.<p>She alleged that Gupta kept her hostage for three days and raped her. He told her to become a prostitute to earn more money, police said.</p>.<p>The complainant also alleged that Gupta had forced other women into prostitution as well, police said.</p>.<p>"The victim somehow managed to flee from Gupta's house and reached the Tajganj Police Station where she filed a complaint on Friday," Syed Areeb Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Suraksha and Traffic), Agra told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered. Vinay Gupta and his were arrested on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Ahmad said.</p>