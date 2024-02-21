Dharmendra Yadav asks SP workers to ensure 'chacha' Shivpal Yadav's win from Budaun

Budaun (UP): Samajwadi Party leader and former Budaun MP Dharmendra Yadav on Wednesday appealed to the party workers to ensure victory of SP candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav from the seat.

SP had on Tuesday declared the name of Shivpal Yadav on this seat replacing Dharmendra Yadav, whose name was declared earlier from this seat.

Addressing a 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) conference here, Dharmendra Yadav said, "Be it election of Dharmendra or 'chacha' (uncle) Shivpal Yadav, the aim should be to ensure victory of SP candidate."