Difficult to freely exercise jurisdiction for district judges facing peril of transfer over absurd allegations of bias: Allahabad HC

While dismissing a writ petition filed by one Maya Devi for possession of a property, Justice J J Munir observed, "The district judiciary also faces transfer application on hideous and absurd allegations of bias, without the slightest fear in the minds of those who make them about consequences."

"It is difficult for a Judge in the civil court to exercise his jurisdiction freely, if he constantly works not just aware of the professional routine of having his orders overturned by a superior court, but the personal peril of harm to his career, if he were to pass orders of effective consequence which his conscience says he must," said the high court.