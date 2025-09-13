Disha Patani’s father backs Khushboo's remarks on Aniruddhacharya; family gets security after firing at home

<p>Actor Disha Patani’s father Jagadish Chandra Patani on Saturday backed her elder daughter Khushboo’s ‘controversial’ remarks on Hindu seer Anirddhacharya but denied that she had ever made any objectionable comments on Premananda Maharaj, the well-known Mathura-based spiritual guru.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Bareilly, his home town, Jagadish expressed that her daughter too had the Freedom of Speech that allowed her to put down her remarks. ‘’The seer made some remarks on women and after that my daughter commented on him. Both have the right to freedom of speech,’’ he said.</p><p>His remarks came after some armed miscreants allegedly, owing allegiance to the Goldi Barar gang, opened fire at their house in Bareilly.</p><p>The Gang leader reportedly said that he would not tolerate any objectionable remarks on Hindu seers and Hinduism. Rohit Godara, an alleged accomplice of Goldi Barar, posted a message on social media stating that the humiliation of Hinduism and seers would not be tolerated.</p>.Firing outside Disha Patani's Bareilly home; gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility.<p>Jagadish and his family members met senior police officials in Bareilly on Friday and sought security for them in the wake of the firing. Security personnel were deployed outside the house. The family might also be given an arms license.</p><p>Police said that they had some vital leads with regard to the firing incident on which they were working.</p><p>Earlier, Khushboo, also a former Army officer, had reacted sharply to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/religious-preacher-pookie-baba-aka-aniruddhacharya-lands-in-trouble-over-sexist-remarks-on-women-3648632">Aniruddhacharya’s reported comments</a> that "in the old times, girls would get married at 14 but now they get married at the age of 25, the time by which they already have been into physical relationship three-four times."</p>