uttar pradesh

Eight children among 38 Bangladeshi nationals to be deported in Uttar Pradesh

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said all 38 were apprehended earlier from the Sikandra area for staying illegally in India and none of them possessed valid documents.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 16:55 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 16:55 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Deportation Bangladeshi

