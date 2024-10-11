Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Entry to JP centre row: Akhilesh asks Nitish to pull out of BJP-led NDA

The Samajwadi Party chief also said that bamboo barricades would not have been able to stop 'Samajwadis' from visiting the Jay Prakash Narain International Centre (JPNIC) if it was not a festival day.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 08:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 08:45 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsNitish KumarAkhilesh YadavNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us