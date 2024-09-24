Even if third party involved, Tirupati temple trustees guilty: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

The post said, "Maximum beef production or export is happening in the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath)." The party alleged that the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government "collects donations from beef export companies and in return promotes beef export.''

"BJP's cow protection campaign is a blatant lie, instead of cow shelters, animals are killing humans on the roads. CM Yogi is engaged in corruption in the name of cow shelters; animals are dying of hunger and thirst," it added.