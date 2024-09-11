Explained | Controversy over condition of Greater Noida cricket ground during New Zealand vs Afghanistan Test

The first-ever Test match between New Zealand and Afghanistan has become a non-starter after the outfield at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex stadium in Greater Noida was damaged beyond recovery due to incessant rainfall.

Match officials conducted multiple inspections during three days, but the conditions were not fit enough for players to take the field and even the toss did not take place. There was no rain on the opening day (September 9), but the ground, lacking a modern drainage system, has has been impacted by heavy rain through the last week.

What were the issues with the venue?

Apart from overnight shower, rain did not affect the venue throughout the opening three days. But the absence of modern facilities left the inexperienced ground staff struggling to prepare the field as the sack of saw dust saw more action than the players on the opening three days.

Ahead of the Test, the ground staff had resorted to using table fans to dry the ground for Afghanistan's training sessions.