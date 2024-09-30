Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Family claims needle left in woman's head after stitches at govt hospital, probe ordered

The incident occurred three days ago in the village of Nanai, located in the Bahadurgarh area following a dispute between two parties.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 13:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 13:58 IST
India NewssurgeryKnife

Follow us on :

Follow Us