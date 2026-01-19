Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Family destroyer': Mulayam's son Prateek accuses wife Aparna Yadav of ruining ties with kin, says he will seek divorce

Aparna Yadav is currently the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMulayam Singh Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us