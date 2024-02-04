FIR against Greater Noida boy who threw puppy from high-rise to death

"In the same society, just days ago, a person had intentionally crushed a puppy under his vehicle. Another puppy was found dead in suspicious circumstances. It was possibly poisoned. An autopsy will be conducted. The reason for such brutal actions against puppies is hatred spewed on the society's Whatsapp group. Kids nowadays have phones and get easily influenced by adults who indulge in fear-mongering and spread hatred towards stray animals throughout the day," PFA volunteer Surabhi Rawat told PTI.