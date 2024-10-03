Home
Five booked for rape following court order in UP

The FIR was registered at the Revati Police Station in Ballia district on Wednesday against Harinder Yadav, Manejar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar Verma, Shailesh Singh, and Dev Pratap Singh, all residents of the same village.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 09:05 IST
