Homeindiauttar pradesh

Five dead in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Kapsethi village when the victims were on way to Ramghat from Karvi railway station.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 06:37 IST

Chitrakoot: A speeding truck rammed into an auto here on Tuesday, leaving five persons dead and three others seriously injured, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chitrakoot, Chakrapani Tripathi said the accident took place near Kapsethi village when the victims were on way to Ramghat from Karvi railway station.

The deceased have been identified as Anirudh (30), Atar Singh (50) and Akhilesh Singh (22) from Kannauj district and Dharmendra Soni (30) and Nidhi Soni (19) from Hamirpur district.

(Published 02 April 2024, 06:37 IST)
