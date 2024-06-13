Home
Five killed in residential building fire in Ghaziabad

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:42 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:42 IST

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Five people were killed and two injured when a fire broke out in a residential building here, police said on Thursday.

It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and a child from the building, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit led to the fire, police said.

Additional Police Commissioner, Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar P said the fire started on the ground floor of the building and quickly spread to the first and second floors, trapping the residents.

The fire spread due to foam kept in the house. Five bodies were recovered from the building, he said.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old) and Farheen alias Parveen (25).

The injured, Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Arsh was later discharged, they said.

Published 13 June 2024, 03:42 IST
