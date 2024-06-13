Five killed in residential building fire in Ghaziabad

Additional Police Commissioner, Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar P said the fire started on the ground floor of the building and quickly spread to the first and second floors, trapping the residents.

The fire spread due to foam kept in the house. Five bodies were recovered from the building, he said.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old) and Farheen alias Parveen (25).

The injured, Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Arsh was later discharged, they said.