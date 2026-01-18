<p>Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: One person was killed, and three others injured after five vehicles collided amid dense fog near Akelwa Chauraha of Amethi district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>A milk pickup vehicle and a state roadways bus collided on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway early this morning due to the poor visibility caused by heavy fog, they said. The pickup driver, Rohit (25), a resident of Ataura Bujurg village in Raebareli district, died on the spot.</p>.<p>Aakash, a resident of Raebareli, who was travelling in the pickup vehicle, sustained serious injuries. </p>.Dense fog grips national capital, air quality 'severe'.<p>Two bus passengers -- Gudda, a resident of Koliya, Munshiganj in Raebareli, and Jagannath, a resident of Bisuri village in Amethi -- were also injured.</p>.<p>All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Raebareli for treatment.</p>.<p>Fursatganj station in-charge Nand Hausla Yadav said that after the initial head-on collision between the pickup and the roadways bus, two trucks and a car coming from behind also rammed into the vehicles, resulting in a five-vehicle pile-up.</p>.<p>He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.</p>