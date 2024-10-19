Five-year-old girl raped by three boys living as tenants in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: A five-year-old girl was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">raped</a> by three boys living as tenants in her house in Ballia district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, police said on Saturday. All three accused have been detained.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Kotwali police station area.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said the five-year-old girl was raped by the three boys on the roof of her house.</p>.Man arrested for raping woman, forcing her to convert in UP's Saharanpur.<p>The families of the accused, aged six, 13 and 16, lived as tenants in the girl's house, he said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said that based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night.</p>.<p>After receiving information about the incident, SP Vir visited the crime scene and inspected it along with a forensics team, the SHO said.</p>.<p>The three accused have been detained and are being interrogated, Singh said.</p>