Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Former MP Jaya Prada acquitted in code of conduct violation case

The actor-turned-politician expressed happiness over the court's decision.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 15:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshJaya Prada

Follow us on :

Follow Us