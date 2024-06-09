Home
Four killed in road accident after SUV hits tree in Uttar Pradesh

According to police, the SUV, the victims were travelling in, was rammed into a tree, when a bike reached in front of it.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 10:41 IST
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Four people were killed on Sunday and five others injured when an SUV hit a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Munshiganj area, police said.

The incident took place in Azad Nagar in the Munshiganj area and killed Shabnam (35), Vandana Pathak (29), Durgesh Upadhyay (35) and one unidentified woman, they said.

According to police, the SUV, the victims were travelling in, was rammed into a tree, when a bike reached in front of it.

Those injured have been rushed to the Trauma centre in a serious condition, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Published 09 June 2024, 10:41 IST
