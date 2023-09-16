Home
uttar pradesh

Four killed in road accident as car rams into truck on highway in Mathura

Three of the victims were travelling in the car, while the fourth deceased was the driver of the truck, cops said.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 12:36 IST

Four men died in the early hours of Saturday when a car rammed into a stationary truck parked outside a 'dhaba' on the Delhi-Agra national highway, police said. Three of the victims were travelling in the car, while the fourth deceased was the driver of the truck, they said. According to police, a five people from Aligarh were on their way to Shanidev temple in the Kosikalan area of Mathura district.

Around 1 am the car hit the truck on the Delhi-Agra national highway in Jait Police Station area, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Nividh Bansal, 29, Aalok Dayal, 31, and Aakash, 30, died on the spot, while Kamal Verma, 29, and Vishal Verma, 31, were seriously injured and rushed to hospital, police said.

The fourth victim was Ajeet Kumar, the 30-year-old driver of the truck. Kumar was a resident of Chhapra in Bihar.

(Published 16 September 2023, 12:36 IST)
