Four women among five killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

The police said Seema (40), Pratibha (32), Pratibha (42), Ramlali (52) and Subham (28) died in the accident while four others were injured.
PTI
25 November 2024

Published 25 November 2024
Follow Us