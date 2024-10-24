Four-year-old girl raped in UP's Siddharthnagar

<p>Siddharthnagar: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Etwa area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The alleged incident occurred early on Thursday.</p><p>The police said the girl was sleeping with her mother, who woke up around 3 am and found her missing.</p>.Uttar Pradesh's Gonda medical scan centre staff booked for endangering teenager's life by 'negligence'.<p>The girl's family launched a search for the girl and found her bleeding and crying near a pond outside the village, the police said.</p><p>The girl has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger, they added.</p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family members against an unidentified person.</p><p>Two teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, he said. </p>