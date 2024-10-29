Fugitive wanted in Sultanpur robbery case nabbed by Uttar Pradesh STF

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested a reward-carrying criminal in connection with a daring daylight robbery in Sultanpur, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Ankit Yadav alias Shekhar carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.</p>.<p>Yadav, involved in several robbery cases, was apprehended Monday on a tip-off outside Chivli Railway Station in Prayagraj, the STF said in a statement.</p>.<p>The operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmesh Kumar Shahi also resulted in seizure of 755 grams of silver jewellery from Yadav's possession.</p>.'If anything happens to Salman bhai...': Video of Uttar Pradesh man threatening gangster Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral.<p>On August 24, a robbery took place at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur.</p>.<p>In the wake of the brazen act, various STF units were directed to gather intelligence and investigate the case.</p>.<p>After his arrest, Yadav disclosed his involvement in the robbery, and named Anuj Pratap Singh (dead), Furqan, Arbaaz, and Mangesh Yadav (dead) as his accomplices.</p>.<p>"The robbery was planned meticulously, with tasks assigned to each team member following a detailed reconnaissance of the shop," Yadav told investigators, according to the STF statement.</p>.<p>After dividing the loot, Yadav moved between cities to evade arrest before ultimately heading to Daman.</p>.<p>Yadav has a history of criminal cases, and has been booked across sections, including the Arms Act, in several districts.</p>.<p>On September 5, Mangesh Yadav, another suspect in the robbery case, was killed in an encounter near the Hanumanganj Bypass.</p>.<p>The STF and Kotwali Dehat police which led the operation came under fire from several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who alleged the encounter was staged.</p>.<p>Another suspect, Anuj Singh, was killed in an STF encounter in Unnao on September 23.</p>.<p>According to police, 12 suspects have so far been apprehended in connection with the dacoity case.</p>