Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Girl dies after falling into water tank in Noida

Police said the girl was playing near the tank, which was covered with bamboo sticks when she fell.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 11:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 11:41 IST
India NewsAccidentNoidaWater tank

Follow us on :

Follow Us