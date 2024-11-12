Girl dies after falling into water tank in Noida

<p>Noida: A seven-year-old girl died after falling into a water tank of an under-construction house in Chotpur Colony here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Sector 63 police station in-charge Awadhesh Pratap Singh said Mishti was playing near a water tank, which was covered with bamboo sticks, late Monday night.</p>.<p>When the girl was crossing the tank, she lost control and fell into the tank, he said.</p>.<p>The officer said that people nearby took her out of the tank and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.</p>.<p>On the complaint of the girl's father Raju, a case has been registered against the landlord Rahul and a probe is underway, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.</p>