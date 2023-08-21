Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Minor girl raped by relative in UP's Ballia

The incident came to light when the family of the minor learnt that she was four months pregnant, police said.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 09:30 IST

Follow Us

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative in the Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light when the family of the minor learnt that she was four months pregnant, they said.

Station House Officer Dharam Veer Singh said the girl was raped by her distant cousin a few months ago.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on Sunday, he said.

The accused has been arrested, the SHO added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 09:30 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradeshcrime against childrenBallia

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT