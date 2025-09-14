Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

NHRC notice to state police chief over 'assault' on media person in Assam

The Lumding Press Club as well as local citizens condemned the alleged incident, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for journalists.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 03:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 03:13 IST
India NewsAssamPoliceJournalistNHRC

Follow us on :

Follow Us