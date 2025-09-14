<p>Thane: As many as 67 cases of stray dog bites have been reported in a single day from Kalyan and Dombivli civic limits in Maharashtra's Thane district, sparking concern among residents, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>On Saturday, 67 cases of dog bites were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli towns, the local civic body's medical officer of health Dr Deepa Shukla told reporters.</p>.Dog bites and rabies deaths expose India's stray animal policy failures.<p>The sudden spike led to overcrowding at civic and private hospitals, where the victims sought treatment.</p>.<p>The incidents were largely due to the stray dog menace within the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits. All patients have been given appropriate treatment, including anti-rabies vaccines, the official said.</p>.<p>The KDMC has been regularly carrying out sterilisation drives to control the stray dog population, Dr Shukla said.</p>.<p>"Every month, 1,000 to 1,100 dogs are operated upon. The corporation has also ensured the availability of anti-rabies treatment. In the coming period, one more dedicated dog centre is also planned to strengthen our operations," she added.</p>.<p>Local residents have demanded urgent and effective measures to ensure public safety. </p>