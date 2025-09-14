Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

67 dog bite cases reported in one day from Kalyan and Dombivli in Thane

For the past few weeks, the incidents of dog bites were occurring sporadically in the region, averaging a few cases per day.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 03:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 03:57 IST
India NewsThanestray dogsKalyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us