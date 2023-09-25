Govt sacked over 50 doctors, served notices to 724 found absent from place of posting: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Asked about the shortage of doctors in the state, he said, "For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh government has started recruiting specialist doctors by paying a salary of Rs 5 lakh per month. I am happy to say that a large number of specialist doctors are coming to Uttar Pradesh."

Enquired about the number of specialist doctors that have been recruited, he replied that "hundreds of specialist doctors have been recruited" and the shortage of doctors will be over very soon.