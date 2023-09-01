Gyanvapi survey complete, report to be submitted to court on September 2

The scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had started on August 4, was completed on Friday.

The report of the ASI survey would be submitted to the district court in Varanasi on Saturday.

The 29-day long scientific survey saw the ASI team using ground penetrating radar and other scientific instruments to ascertain what lay beneath the surface of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.