Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

HC judge recuses from bail plea filed by Ayodhya gang rape case accused

Justice Bhatia ordered the case to be listed before a regular bench next week after receiving orders from the Chief Justice.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 18:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 18:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us