Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in UP court postponed to October 31

<p>Sultanpur: The hearing in the MP-MLA court here in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed as the special judge was on leave.</p>.<p>The next date of the hearing has been set for October 31.</p>.<p>"As the special judge of MP-MLA court, Shubham Verma, was on leave, the date for the next hearing has been set for October 31," plaintiff's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said.</p>.<p>During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded the statement of Vijay Mishra, a local BJP leader who has filed the case against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.</p>.<p>On July 26, Gandhi had recorded his statement in the court, denying the charges and claiming that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to furnish evidence.</p>.<p>Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat, claimed he was hurt by Gandhi's alleged remarks against Shah during the Karnataka election campaign.</p>.Rahul Gandhi's caste-religion polarisation has been rejected: Eknath Shinde's son on Haryana poll results.<p>Due to Gandhi's non-appearance in court, a warrant was issued in December 2023.</p>.<p>In February 2024, the Raebareli MP surrendered before the court, and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.</p>