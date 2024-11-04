'Heavenly Hydration': Devotees drink AC water believing it is 'Charan Amrit' in Uttar Pradesh temple

<p>In a viral video, devotees can be seen standing in a queue, with paper cups in hand and waiting for their turn to drink 'Charan Amrit' or holy water that was dripping from an elephant sculpture in a temple.</p><p>The water was dripping from the sculpture in Mathura Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Mandir, <em>Hindustan Times</em> <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/devotees-drink-ac-water-believing-it-to-be-charan-amrit-at-banke-bihari-temple-watch-101730681821007.html">stated</a>.</p><p>However, what the devotees thought was holy water, was actually water seeping out of AC. </p><p>The video was posted on X by user named ZORO with the caption: "Serious education is needed 100%. People are drinking AC water, thinking it is 'Charanamrit' from the feet of God !!"</p>.Case of the missing potatoes: UP man calls cops over 250gm vegetable 'theft', demands stringent probe.<p>The person recording the video can be heard telling people that the water is AC discharge. Despite his warning, devotees continued to collect the water, drink it, and even splashed a few drops on their heads.</p><p>The video, since posted, has garnered over 4 million views and a flurry of comments.</p><p>"Who knew a little AC could turn into a divine experience? Just wait until they start calling it 'Heavenly Hydration!" a user commented. </p><p>Another user commented, "It's not even bhakti, it is the fear that makes people think that if they don't drink this water, somehow they aren't going to get enough blessings as compared to these who did!!"</p><p>"A behavior in human beings where they flock like sheep subconsciously following a minority of individuals. It describes how people can be influenced by their peers to adopt certain behaviors (whether offline or online) on a primarily emotional, rather than rational, basis," commented a third.</p><p>"This can happen only in India," wrote a fourth.</p><p>"Indians are mocked around the globe for a reason," commented another user.</p><p>"Education is essential! It's alarming to see people consuming AC water, mistaking it for divine nectar. We need awareness about health and safety!" commented a sixth.</p>