'Heavenly Hydration': Devotees drink AC water believing it is 'Charan Amrit' in Uttar Pradesh temple

Despite the person recording the video telling people that the water is AC discharge, devotees continued to collect water, drink it and splash drops on their heads too.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:43 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 10:43 IST
