Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand detained in Uttar Pradesh after violent protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

According to the sources, Narsinghanand, who was the ‘Peethadheeshwar’ of the famous Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad, has been detained. The seer was kept in the Ghaziabad Police Lines.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 12:15 IST

Follow Us :

