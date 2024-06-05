Home
History sheeter shot dead in UP's Meerut, accused on run

PTI
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 09:36 IST
Meerut: A 30-year-old history sheeter was allegedly shot dead by another criminal here when he had gone to a swimming pool, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bilal, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, they added.

The victim, Arshad, was a history sheeter with 18 cases lodged against him, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The incident took place in the Lohia Nagar area here on Tuesday night when Arshad had gone to take bath in the swimming pool, Sajwan said.

Near the pool, Arshad had an argument with Bilal who shot him as the altercation escalated, the officer said, adding that the entire episode got captured in the CCTV installed there.

Bilal, too, had a number of cases, including murder, pending against him, the SSP said.

Separate teams have been been constituted and the accused will be nabbed soon.

