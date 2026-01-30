Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Husband’s ‘joke’ turns tragic: Lucknow woman dies by suicide after hurtful remark

It has been reported that the husband, identified as Rahul Srivastava, a resident of Takrohi in the city, had married the deceased, identified as Tanu Singh four years back after a brief affair.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us