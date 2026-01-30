Husband’s ‘joke’ turns tragic: Lucknow woman dies by suicide after hurtful remark

<p>Lucknow: A woman died by suicide in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Suicide">Lucknow</a> allegedly after her husband ‘jokingly called her a ‘bandariya’ (monkey).</p><p>According to reports, the woman was said to be very sensitive about modelling. </p><p>It has been reported that the husband, identified as Rahul Srivastava, a resident of Takrohi in the city, had married the deceased, identified as Tanu Singh four years back after a brief affair.</p><p>On Thursday, Rahul, who worked as an auto driver, while cracking a joke with Tanu said that she looked like a 'bandariya' (monkey). ''It was a joke, nothing else,'' he said. Tanu, who did not like the joke and felt deeply hurt, went to her room and is said to have taken her own life. </p>.Breakups to marital discord: Bengaluru's suicide helplines flooded with relationship woes.<p>The family members came to know about the incident, when one of them went to her room to ask her to join them for dinner, reports said.</p><p>The body was sent for postmortem examination, police said adding that preliminary investigations did not reveal any foul play and that it appeared to be a case of suicide.</p><p>Police said that they had not received any complaint. ''we will launch further investigation if we receive a complaint in this respect,'' said a police official.</p>